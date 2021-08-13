Brentford midfielder Onyeka makes Premier League debut against Arsenal

Thomas Frank has handed the Super Eagles midfielder a starting role in the Bees' opening match in the 2021-22 season

Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka is making his Premier League debut in Friday’s opening match against Arsenal.

The Nigeria international moved to Brentford Community Stadium on a five-year deal from FC Midtjylland in July, and he joins Vitaly Janelt in strengthening the Bees’ midfield.

Prior to Friday's match, Onyeka delivered an impressive performance for the 2021 Championship play-offs winners in a pre-season friendly outing against Manchester United which ended in a 2-2 draw on July 28 at Old Trafford.

Another African star in Thomas Frank's team is DR Congo winger Yoane Wissa but the 24-year-old is starting on the bench as he just completed a permanent move from Lorient two days ago.

More to follow...