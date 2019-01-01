Brendan warns Vietnam that this is a 'new Malaysia'

The Perak midfielder is adamant that past results against Vietnam will mean very little when Malaysia take them on in Thursday's qualification match.

Brendan is one of the many changes in the team that Tan Cheng Hoe will be to Hanoi this time around compared to almost 11 months ago when Malaysia went there for the 2018 . The 31-year-old has had another productive season with in the domestic season and now looks to translate that form to the international stage.

In the matches against Indonesia and United Arab Emirates last month, Brendan was undoubtedly one of the standout players as Malaysia collected three points in Jakarta and then narrowly lost to the group favourites. Malaysia have not beaten in the last three meetings but Brendan is confident that come Thursday, it will be an entirely different ball game.

"We got a different team now. We got a different style. We are more comfortable on the ball and like to play out from the back. It's going to be a difficult game. Vietnam are always a good side and they've got a good track record against us. We just got to stay confident, play our own style and hopefully that will help us throughout the game.

"I think everyone is not getting overconfident with the win (over Sri Lanka). We played really well and did what we wanted to do. But we also test new players and new combinations on the night. I think the players that are on the team now are really good and the best in the country," said Brendan before the team departed on Monday morning.

Having established himself as one of the key players in the team, Brendan will however be looking around him to see who his new midfield partner will be. Nor Azam Azih was the preferred choice previously but the midfielder is out of the squad to Vietnam because of injury.

Akram Mahinan was given an opportunity alongside Brendan in the 6-0 thrashing of Sri Lanka on Saturday but Goal understands that Cheng Hoe is contemplating alternative options against The Golden Dragons. Syamer Kutty Abba, Halim Saari and Danial Amier are the possible selection choices that could take up the spot next to Brendan.

