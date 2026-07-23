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Breaking: the second signing: Barcelona officially announce the signing of Adeyemi

Transfers
K. Adeyemi
Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona
Germany
Spain

Barça bolster their attack with the signing of the German star

Barcelona have completed the signing of Germany's Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, the Catalan club confirmed on Thursday.

A statement on the club's official website revealed they had struck an agreement with Dortmund for the striker, who has put pen to paper on a deal until 2031.

Adeyemi becomes Barcelona's second summer signing. English winger Anthony Gordon arrived first, joining from Newcastle.

The move reunites Adeyemi with Hansi Flick. The Barcelona head coach handed the forward his first Germany cap during his spell in charge of Die Mannschaft.

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