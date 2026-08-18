In one of the standout deals of the summer transfer window, Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Spanish midfield star Rodri from Manchester City, in a move described as one of the Catalan club's most important deals in recent years.

The official announcement came days after the two clubs reached a final agreement, with Manchester City accepting Barcelona's offer worth around 76.5 million euros in total (roughly 60 million euros fixed plus achievable add-ons).

Rodri, 30, has signed a contract running until June 2030. He arrived in Barcelona on Monday to complete the official procedures, including the medical and putting pen to paper.

The Spain international could barely contain his delight. "Playing for Barcelona is a dream come true," he said on arrival. "I am extremely happy and excited to work with my teammates."

Rodri ranks among the finest midfielders on the planet. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2024 and was named the best player at the 2026 World Cup after leading Spain to the title for the second time in their history. Seven seasons at Manchester City brought 12 major honours, including the Champions League and four Premier League titles.

He is expected to bolster a Barcelona midfield already stocked with the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo, particularly with Frenkie de Jong facing months out through injury. The Catalans hope he proves a quality addition as they look to defend the LaLiga title and mount a serious challenge for the Champions League.

This deal is the centrepiece of a busy summer window at the Camp Nou, with other new faces also through the door as the club continue to build an ambitious project under the current coaching staff.