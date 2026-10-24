Barcelona can write an unprecedented chapter in Spanish football history when they host Real Madrid. Victory would make it ten wins from ten to start the season, a feat no side has managed in the competition's history.

The Catalans had already become only the second team to win their opening nine La Liga matches in a single campaign. Real Madrid were the first, back in 1968-1969.

A tenth win, according to figures from "Opta", would hand Barca a record all to themselves, with every side before them falling short of that perfect start.

Breaking records is not the only prize on offer. Barcelona also want to reassert their dominance on home turf, in a scenario that harks back to the Pep Guardiola era, the last time they strung together three straight home league wins over Real Madrid.

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Having won their last two home La Liga meetings with the Royal club, Barcelona stand one victory away from repeating something done only once this century. It last happened between 2008 and 2010, with Guardiola in charge.

The job won't be simple, though. Real Madrid have rediscovered plenty of their strength on recent trips to Barcelona.

Los Blancos have won three of their last six league away games against Barca. That matches the total from their previous 16 visits to the Camp Nou, which brought three wins, six draws and seven defeats.