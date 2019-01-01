Low to miss Germany's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers after accident

The 59-year-old's assistant Marcus Sorg will lead the national squad in two European Championship qualifiers next month

coach Joachim Low will miss the upcoming qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia after he was injured in a "sporting accident".

The German Football Federation (DFB) confirmed Low's treatment is proceeding well, but the 59-year-old has been advised by doctors to rest for the next month.

Low will be replaced by his assistant Marcus Sorg and goalkeeping coach Andreas Kopke for the trip to Borisov on June 8 and subsequent visit of Estonia three days later.

Nevertheless, Low plans to remain in contact with them and team manager Oliver Bierhoff around the fixtures.

"I'm feeling well again, but I have to relax a bit over the next four weeks," Low said in the DFB's statement.

"I'm in constant contact with my coaching team, and we'll be in close contact with each other around the two matches.

"Marcus Sorg, Andy Kopke and Oliver Bierhoff have a lot of experience and together we will bridge this short break. "

Bundestrainer Joachim Löw wird bei den kommenden beiden EM-Qualifikationsspielen gegen Belarus und Estland durch seinen Assistenztrainer Marcus Sorg vertreten.



Alle Infos https://t.co/2LgDS81354 pic.twitter.com/hB2lUokOyR — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) May 31, 2019

Bierhoff remains confident everything will run smoothly despite Low's absence, and that all decisions will be discussed with him.

He added: "The most important thing is that Jogi will be fit in a couple of days, and even though you know he would like to be at the training ground it is right for him to relax.

Article continues below

"Marcus Sorg and Andy Kopke know the procedures and the team very well, they discuss everything closely with Jogi anyway."

Germany began their Group C campaign with a 3-2 win away to in March, as they set out to eradicate the underwhelming 2018 World Cup campaign from their memories.

lead the pool heading into the next round of fixtures, having won both of their first two matches.