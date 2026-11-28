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Brazilian football tightened its grip on the Copa Libertadores after Palmeiras clinched the 2026 title with a 1-0 win over Argentina's Estudiantes on Saturday evening.

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Palmeiras are now Brazil's most successful club in the continental competition, level with Flamengo on four titles apiece.

The win also extended a run without precedent. Brazilian clubs have now lifted the Copa Libertadores eight seasons in a row, from 2019 through to the 2026 edition, something no country has ever done in the competition's history, according to the "Mister Chip" account on X.

Argentine clubs never got beyond four on the bounce. They managed it twice.

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Argentina's first such run came between 1967 and 1970, and they repeated the feat from 1972 to 1975. Uruguay twice won back-to-back titles, in 1960 and 1961, then again in 1987 and 1988.

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Nobody else has come close. Paraguay, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador have all produced winners, but none of them has ever managed titles in consecutive editions.

Argentine misery in the Copa Libertadores

Argentine clubs, by contrast, are enduring one of their bleakest spells on the continent. Eight straight editions, from 2019 to 2026, have now passed without an Argentine club lifting the trophy. It's the country's worst drought in the competition's history.

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According to Mister Chip, that eclipses the previous worst run of seven seasons, between 1987 and 1993, a period in which River Plate and Vélez Sarsfield failed to win the title.

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Uruguay face the longest wait of all: 38 editions since Nacional's last title in 1988. Chile follow on 35 editions since Colo-Colo's triumph in 1991, with Paraguay on 24 since Olimpia's win in 2002.

Next come Ecuador, on 18 editions since LDU Quito's triumph in 2008, then Colombia on ten since Atlético Nacional's last win in 2016. Argentina's wait now stands at eight editions, stretching back to River Plate's title in 2018.

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