Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has edged closer to a move to Barcelona, a deal that revives a transfer saga stretching back to the summer of 2022. That was when the Brazilian came close to joining Real Madrid, only for the Spanish giants to pull out because he did not hold a passport from an European Union country.

Reports that emerged at the time laid out the details. Real Madrid wanted Jesus, Carlo Ancelotti admired him, and the club's technical staff rated his abilities highly. The management, though, decided against the deal after using up all the slots reserved for players from outside the European Union.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eder Militao filled those three non-European slots, and all three were still waiting on Spanish passports. That left no room to register Jesus had he signed.

Frustrated by the delays, Real Madrid shut the door on the talks and Jesus joined Arsenal instead. Vinicius secured Spanish nationality in September 2022, with Rodrygo and Militao following soon after, ending the very crisis that had blocked the Brazilian's move to the Bernabeu.

Four years on, Jesus is closing in on a return to Spain. This time the route runs through Barcelona, who have all but wrapped up their agreement with Arsenal over the forward. The deal could be made official in the coming hours.

The twist is a sharp one. A move once killed off by a passport at Real Madrid may now take Jesus to their fiercest rivals, reopening the file on a chance the Spanish giants let slip. Ancelotti wanted him, the reports backed him, but an administrative restriction got in the way.