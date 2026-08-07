Manchester United and Arsenal have sent scouts to run the rule over a Brazilian gem at Shakhtar Donetsk, and the young forward gave them plenty to think about with a hat-trick that turned heads across Europe.

Kaua Elias, 20, struck three times in the second half. One with his head, one with his left foot, one with his right. That treble powered Shakhtar to a thumping 5-1 win over Kudrivka in the Ukrainian city of Lviv last Monday.

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According to British newspaper "The Sun", scouts from Arsenal and Manchester United watched Elias closely from the stands, while Italy's Milan and Portugal's Porto are also tracking the Brazilian striker's progress.

He showed the full package on the night. He uses both feet, threatens in the air, and stays cool and clinical inside the box. Elias has already represented Brazil's youth national teams, and Shakhtar value him at around 30 million pounds sterling.

Don't expect the Ukrainians to soften their asking price as the interest builds, especially with his contract running until 2029.

The striker himself has no objection to a move to one of Europe's major leagues, provided any offer comes with a sporting project that suits his career, according to "The Sun".