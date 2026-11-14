Brazil beaten by Japan despite Vinicius: the Japanese win 3-2. Furious, Ancelotti enters the pitch and is sent off for protesting alongside Rapinha

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Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil slump to defeat. Brazil were beaten 3-2 by Japan in a friendly played in Singapore. There were protests late on, with the Italian head coach and Raphinha sent off for protesting.

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At the Singapore National Stadium , Japan beat Brazil in a friendly that swung one way and then the other. The South Americans started two "Italians", Wesley and Carlos Augusto, on the right and left flanks respectively, but Japan were quicker out of the blocks. They led 2-0 after 20 minutes thanks to goals from Kubo in the 15th minute and Nakamura in the 19th.

With Brazil two goals down, Vinicius hauled them back into the match. He beat Suzuki with a thunderous strike from 25 metres before curling in an unstoppable second. The Real Madrid talent's goals, in the 33rd and 75th minutes, looked to have secured a draw. Ancelotti had also brought Endrick on for Raphinha with 20 minutes remaining. Then, in the 91st minute, came the cruel blow.

The 3-2 winner came from Sakamoto , but the Seleção protested over an alleged foul on Joao Gomes that went unpunished at the start of the move that led to Japan's goal. As Globo report, Carlo Ancelotti and Raphinha effectively ran onto the pitch to protest to the referee, who sent them both off. The result stood, and Japan claimed a small measure of revenge against Brazil, who had eliminated them at the last World Cup.