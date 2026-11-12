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Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

Brahim Díaz at the heart of the dilemma: who will lose their patience first among the La Liga giants?

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There's no room for everyone: an equation that recurs every season, but its intensity increases when it comes to players with big names and high ambitions. In the current season, a number of players from the top three clubs in the La Liga table find themselves outside their coaches' core plans, awaiting a chance that does not come often enough.

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A report by the Spanish newspaper "Marca" has put the spotlight on Alejandro Balde, Brahim Diaz, Rodrigo Mendoza and Endrick, four players who are not getting the minutes they expected before the season kicked off. That raises one big question: which of them will stay patient the longest?

Balde: from Barcelona's future to a marginal role

Alejandro Balde is living through a spell at Barcelona that looks like the end of a once-ideal relationship with the Catalan club. The Spanish full-back built his name on pace, skill and his ability to burst forward. Not long ago he looked set to own the left-back slot. Instead, he has drifted to the margins of Hansi Flick's plans.

Just 100 minutes in La Liga this season tell the story. His longest outing came in the Clasico, when he came on for roughly an hour after Espart's injury.

Look at the options across the full-back positions and his situation grows even harder. On the right, with Kounde injured, Eric Garcia steps in as first choice, with Farinas next in line.

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His natural home on the left offers no comfort either. Balde sits behind the currently injured Espart and Cancelo, who can cover both flanks, with Gerard Martin a further option. Flick has also aimed public criticism at his level.

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Balde chose to stay at Barcelona over the summer despite his situation. The approaching winter window, though, may crack the door open to fresh developments.

Brahim Diaz: competition grows at Real Madrid

At Real Madrid, Brahim Diaz is one of the clearest fading presences. He has managed only 149 minutes in the league, a tally miles short of the expectations he carried at the start of the campaign.

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Jose Mourinho has so far seen nothing from Diaz to make him rethink his choices. In the playmaker role, competition is fierce with Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler ahead of him, and his chances look little better out near the wing.

Brahim is not frozen out completely, and Mourinho has not written him off. Yet if things carry on like this, talk of his future will only grow louder in the coming weeks.

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Endrick: few minutes and a trump card in the Champions League

Endrick has fared even worse, managing just 84 minutes in the league. It leaves him in a situation that looks a lot like last season.

One thing protects the Brazilian striker, though: his standout displays across a number of UEFA Champions League matches.

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Deployed leaning towards the right, Endrick proved an important part of his side's comeback against Roma. He also chipped in clearly in the last match against Athens.

His loan spell with Lyon last season gave him the stage to show his quality, and his form there earned a call-up from Carlo Ancelotti for the last World Cup. Several clubs, for that reason, will track the Brazilian's situation over the coming weeks.

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Rodrigo Mendoza: a big signing with no clear place

Rodrigo Mendoza finds himself in a similar bind at Atletico Madrid. The Madrid club signed the Elche midfielder in the last winter window for 16 million euros, with add-ons that could push the fee up by a further four million.

Technically gifted, Mendoza is also a Spain under-21 international who earned the trust of Eder Sarabia. Winning over Diego Simeone, however, has so far eluded him.

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Only 144 minutes this season is a meagre return, especially given the injuries that have ripped through Atletico's midfield, Koke, Barrios and Cardoso among them.

Mendoza is left waiting for the weeks to tell him whether his chances will improve. Simeone seems to favour a different type of midfielder, which does the youngster no favours, a youngster seen just one year ago as a strongly rising talent.

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With the winter window closing in, Mendoza too could become a target for clubs hunting a player who can hand them more minutes and quality.

Seasons swing and the calculations at big clubs change in a heartbeat, so the futures of these players remain hard to call. Balde, Brahim, Endrick and Mendoza all wait for bigger chances. In the end, running out of patience may be the thing that shifts one of their paths, and perhaps an unexpected name will surface in the winter market too.

Written byLoai Mohamed

Shift Managing Editor

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links:

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