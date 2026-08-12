Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has named his side to face hosts Deportivo La Coruña this Wednesday evening at the Abanca Riazor, a friendly warm-up as the club build towards the new 2026-2027 season.
The Portuguese boss handed a front-line role to Moroccan star Brahim Díaz, pairing him with Brazilians Vinícius Júnior and Endrick.
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Real Madrid's line-up was as follows:
Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin.
Defence: Álvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger, Denzel Dumfries.
Midfield: Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Güler.
Attack: Vinícius Júnior, Brahim Díaz, Endrick.
Two new signings caught the eye: Portugal's Bernardo Silva and the Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries.
Mourinho is working his players hard. He wants a strong start to the new campaign, one that makes up for last season's failures both at home and in Europe.