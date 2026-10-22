Bournemouth, Mayor Rocca: “I’ve been an AC Milan fan for a very long time, but I followed the team at San Siro until 2013”

Roberto Rocca, Bournemouth's mayor, is Milanese through and through. Born in Milan in 1976, he graduated from the Università Cattolica and served as a municipal councillor for 14 years before moving to the UK in 2013. He has worked at large companies and founded the consultancy "Meridian Governance Advisory". On 20 May, he was elected mayor of Bournemouth, a town south of London with just over 196,455 inhabitants.

He told Sky:





How does it feel to be the town's mayor?

"Bournemouth is my town. I'm the mayor here, they've made me feel very welcome and I'm fond of this place. So tonight I'll be supporting Bournemouth, but part of my heart still belongs to AC Milan..."





Next matches BOU Europa League 15:00 MIL

How did your allegiance to AC Milan begin?

"My allegiance to AC Milan began many years ago, when I was in Milan. I went to their matches at San Siro until 2013. I hope to see a good match today and that the better team win, perhaps with a few goals from both sides..”



