Bournemouth defiant: we will not sell our striker even if Barcelona offer 100 million euros

Eli Junior Kroupi has made his decision. The young Bournemouth striker, chased by Barcelona, has confirmed that the France national team is his goal, turning down the chance to represent the Ivory Coast or Portugal through his family roots.

Born in Lorient in 2006, Kroupi is one of the game's rising talents. A string of outstanding performances for Bournemouth has turned him into a target for several of Europe's biggest clubs.

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Barcelona's technical staff are tracking the young striker's progress closely, particularly since Robert Lewandowski's departure, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport". Kroupi is no traditional number nine. His strength lies in roaming freely across the attacking positions.

Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth's executive director, has hit back at the reports linking the player with a move away, insisting the club will keep him even if the biggest offers land on his desk.

Pinto said: "We will not sell Kroupi even if Barcelona or Liverpool offer 100 million euros. That is completely out of the question."

Kroupi has been sidelined since last July with a fracture to the metatarsal bone of his foot. Now he has begun working his way back towards the first team.

Bournemouth coach Marco Rose confirmed the player has already returned to group training, hinting he could feature against Manchester United today, Sunday, at Old Trafford.

Settling the international file

Kroupi has ended the debate over his international future, according to "Sport". The striker has committed himself to the France shirt despite Ivorian roots on his father's side and Portuguese roots on his mother's side, which would have let him pick any of the three.

He has already represented France at youth level. Back in May, former Portugal coach Roberto Martínez revealed that the Portuguese federation had made contact with the player.

Kroupi's mind is made up. Speaking to "DAZN France", he said: "I have always played for the France youth teams, I was born in France and started playing there too. I do not see myself going to a culture I do not know. The France national team is my goal."



