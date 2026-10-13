Khalid Boulahrouz, the former Netherlands international, has warned Frenkie de Jong of the difficulty of reclaiming his place in Barcelona's starting line-up, given the expected competition with Pedri for one of the midfield slots, stressing that Rodri's place in Hansi Flick's side is untouchable.

Spanish newspaper Sport report that Boulahrouz sees De Jong's return to action as no guarantee of a starting place. Rodri's arrival has reshaped the competition in the Catalan side's midfield, and the Dutchman now faces a far tougher fight than he did before his injury.

Rodri, in Boulahrouz's view, simply cannot be left out of Flick's plans. "As long as Rodri is there, I think that position will remain his. He is an undisputed starter, and the best holding midfielder in the world at the moment. He intercepts the ball, he contributes in attack, and he leaves an immediate impact. He is the best option in that role," he told the programme "Ziggo Sport".

With Rodri in front of the defence, and with Dani Olmo or Fermin Lopez usually occupying the more advanced midfield positions, Frenkie is left scrapping with Pedri for the one remaining spot.

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Boulahrouz said with a laugh: "It will be a fierce battle between Pedri and Frenkie," adding: "They are two wonderful players. And for me, of course I enjoy watching Frenkie play. Nevertheless, they are two different players. Frenkie is usually his team-mates' first option when the build-up begins, and he is an important player for the team both with and without the ball."

The former Netherlands international then spelled out what separates the pair. "Pedri is focused a little more on progressing towards the attacking players, as he acts as the link between midfield and attack. Frenkie, on the other hand, is closer to being a connector, the first player his team-mates look for when building play from the back."

There may yet be room for all three. "I think they are also capable of playing together very well as a trio," Boulahrouz said, refusing to rule out a tactical fix that lets the German coach field the lot of them.

Frenkie, whose contract with Barcelona runs until 2029, is in the final stage of his recovery from the knee injury he sustained during the World Cup.

His next challenge will be to convince Flick that he deserves to reclaim his place in a midfield that also includes Marc Bernal and Gavi.

Reports have also emerged that the German coach is even weighing up the possibility of using De Jong at centre-back.



