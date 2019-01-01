Jordan Ayew: FA and West Ham United to investigate fan abuse of Crystal Palace forward

The Ghanaian forward was subject to Hammers fans throwing objects at him after scoring the winner at the weekend

The FA and are set to investigate claims that Jordan Ayew had objects thrown at him in 's 2-1 over the Hammers at the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

The international scored the winner with three minutes left on the clock, needing the intervention of VAR, and then ran towards the section where West Ham supporters were seated to jubilate.

He later clarified that he was going to celebrate with his family.

"My family were up in a box, that’s where I went to celebrate my goal. I didn’t even know about any bottles," the 28-year-old said after the game.

The winning goal at the London Stadium was Ayew's third in six Premier League games this season.

Roy Hodgson's side are in sixth place, tied on 14 points with and , and are just two points behind second-placed , whom they confront after the international break.