Peter Bosz was satisfied with PSV's 2-0 win over sc Heerenveen, even though his side struggled for long spells on Friday night. The Eindhoven club found the Frisians tough opponents, but came through thanks to a goal from Guus Til and an own goal from Marcus Linday. Afterwards, Bosz told ESPN the difficult circumstances after the international break were the main reason.

"If you have not played football for three weeks, have not seen the boys and then win your first match back, that is good," Bosz begins. The coach felt PSV were only marginally better than Heerenveen for much of the game. "I thought it was an even game for an hour, in which we got chances and they did too. We scored the goals at the right moments, but especially in the second half we got more control. After the substitutions around the 60th minute, we had complete control."

Early on, Bosz felt PSV made life harder for themselves than they needed to. "It was an open game, too open in my opinion. But we also had chances and situations that we could have played out into chances." Still, the coach is not overly worried about the display and pointed firmly to the impact of the international break.

"You must not forget that we have a player who travelled to Australia and India and only trained for one day (Mauro Júnior, ed.). He simply had to play here tonight," Bosz explains. "Sergiño (Dest, ed.) even played in the night from Tuesday into Wednesday. You have boys with jet lag, Obi(spo, ed.) is coming from the Caribbean. And then you have to perform here, because we have to win this match. We did that and I am very satisfied with that."

Just as pleasing for Bosz was PSV's first clean sheet of this Eredivisie season. "Maybe I would rather have won 3-1 than 2-0, because then you have two extra goals," the coach jokes. "But it is good that you finally keep a clean sheet for once, because then that moaning is out of the way too. It was a good evening for us."

Late in the game against Heerenveen, Shuryjano Cornecion also had a moment to remember. The 18-year-old forward made his official debut for PSV in the 82nd minute and earned glowing praise from his coach. Bosz refused to compare the talent to any other player. "I never want to compare players with anyone. Shuryjano also has his own qualities and believe me: this one is going to be very good. He has to make sure that later people say: hey, he looks like Shuryjano. He still has a lot to learn, but I am happy that he was able to make his debut."

Most of all, Bosz is impressed by Cornecion's versatility, which he believes gives him everything he needs to reach the top. "He is technically very good and has a lot of vision. He also has the physique. Right now he is still a young lad, but he is going to become a man. He has the physical attributes to play at the top level, a very good dribble and he can score goals. This is going to be a good player."







