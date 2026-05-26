Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a VPN, connect to a Bosnian server and stream World Cup matches live on TV Arena Sport.
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Bosnia and Herzegovina?
In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the official TV and streaming rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by Arena Sport.
Here is exactly how you can catch the action:
- Television: The matches will be broadcast live across Arena Sport's suite of premium cable sports channels.
- Live Streaming: If you prefer to watch online or on a mobile device, you can stream the tournament using the Arena Cloud app or via the Moja TV platform (through BH Telecom).