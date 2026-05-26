Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a VPN, connect to a Bosnian server and stream World Cup matches live on TV Arena Sport.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Bosnia and Herzegovina?

In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the official TV and streaming rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by Arena Sport.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action: