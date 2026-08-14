The case for the collapsed BVB transfer of Said El Mala

By Jochen Tittmar

After weeks of tough negotiations and several rejected offers, Borussia Dortmund have made a clear statement by walking away from the transfer battle for Said El Mala. From both a sporting and financial point of view, bringing the saga to a deliberate end was the logical move.

No one doubts El Mala's talent. The youngster produced 13 goals and five assists in a strong debut season at 1. FC Cologne. Even so, the facts are clear: that is exactly one successful season in professional football, without European competition and without the demands of playing every three days.

BVB have hardly ever paid more than 30 million euros for a new signing in their history. To spend well over 50 million now, including bonuses, on a 19-year-old with no international experience would simply have been irresponsible. It would also have piled enormous pressure on the player overnight.

At times in the past, BVB have faced criticism for letting themselves get dragged through drawn-out negotiations. The club's leadership have now acted decisively, and that is a step in the right direction. By setting a clear limit and sticking to it, Borussia are sending a clear message to the transfer market: Dortmund will not be blackmailed. Ideally, that firmness will strengthen their negotiating position in future windows.

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BVB can now address several squad issues at once

A record fee on that scale would also have put major strain on the remaining budget. There is time pressure now, and plan B, or plans B, must be pushed through as quickly as possible. Even so, Dortmund now have more room for manoeuvre, and they can spread the money saved across several areas. The squad still needs depth and quality in a number of positions.

Just bringing in a quick, dribble-strong winger to replace El Mala would be nowhere near enough. Dortmund still urgently need, above all, a strategic number six who is strong in build-up play and in the tackle, as well as a right-back after the departure of Yan Couto.

For some BVB fans, missing out on El Mala may sting at first glance, but it is also a win for commercial common sense. BVB are showing resolve, protecting their financial balance and hitting the brakes at exactly the right moment.

The case against the collapsed BVB transfer of Said El Mala

By Tim Ursinus

Of course, it is understandable that BVB eventually tired of 1. FC Cologne's outrageous demands. Even so, Borussia Dortmund are letting a huge opportunity slip. The chance to sign the Germany international in waiting this "cheaply" is unlikely to come around again in the same way.

Said El Mala's potential is beyond dispute, and a path to world class looks possible for him. If he stays in Cologne, his market value is more likely to rise than fall, unless the Rhineland club are relegated.

Under coach Rene Wagner, he will also get more chances to show what he can do. El Mala enjoys enormous standing with the coach and, as a clear difference-maker, is likely to have a guaranteed starting place. That was already apparent shortly after the split from Lukas Kwasniok.

BVB therefore could have found another million or two, which was ultimately what the move collapsed over. The two clubs cannot have been that far apart by the end. Especially as Borussia were obviously fully convinced by the 19-year-old's qualities.

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BVB would probably have been able to sell Said El Mala on for a profit

Otherwise, Lars Ricken and Co. would not have stayed so persistent and gone through so many rounds of negotiations. At the same time, the chance has gone to break into new territory with such a statement transfer and send a message to their direct rivals. The signing of the highly talented winger would undoubtedly have done exactly that.

There is also every chance El Mala could have become Dortmund's next cash cow. In the current climate, it does not seem far-fetched that a future resale could have taken him into the same bracket as Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham. It is no coincidence that several mid-table Premier League clubs such as Brentford were already knocking on the door. El Mala already has a market in England.

If El Mala stays fit, that is unlikely to change. His attractive style of play and the ruthlessness in front of goal he is already showing offer enough spectacle to prise open the wallets of filthy rich club owners to the very limit. Now BVB will probably never find out what might have been possible.