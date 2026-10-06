Sport Bild reports that there is an initial mood within the club's leadership against extending the contract with the Düsseldorf-based company, which expires in 2027. One of the main reasons for a possible split is said to be the relationship with their own fans. Carsten Cramer, recently promoted to chairman of the management board, has been trying to win them over for months.

The deal in 2024 sparked a wave of outrage among Dortmund's supporters. At the opening home game of that Bundesliga season against Eintracht Frankfurt, the "Yellow Wall" was covered with signs and banners spelling out their message in no uncertain terms. One of them read: "Coal first, values second." A cardboard model tank also stood in front of Signal Iduna Park. The message behind the protest was clear: the company, which also manufactures weapons, makes its money from war, not peace.

Then came a devastating result at the general meeting the year before last. 65 per cent of the 855 participating members voted against the sponsorship. Hans-Joachim Watzke then spoke of a "clear signal", but added that he wanted to obtain the full picture of opinion from the club's more than 200,000 members: "In an overall assessment, however, I also have to assess for myself that it is 0.25 per cent of our members. I am a democrat, I accept yesterday's result. That was an initial indication." The result was not binding on the club anyway.

IMAGO

Millions! This is how much money Rheinmetall pay BVB

Financially, though, the end of the partnership would be a blow for BVB. Rheinmetall are said to pay Borussia up to €10 million per year. Despite the doubts in Dortmund, the company itself has no intention of ending the partnership.

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Speaking to Sport Bild in response to an enquiry, Rheinmetall said: "We are satisfied with the partnership and regard it as a success. It supports our visibility as a technology group and as an attractive employer. Among our employees, the partnership has been met with great enthusiasm, and the offers for the workforce are well received." The company also said that an official fan club had been founded and football camps had taken place for Ukrainian children. "The desired social dialogue about security and a democracy capable of defending itself has also got under way. We see this exchange as a long-term task that we will continue to support actively," it continued.

Rheinmetall also announced that they wanted to decide jointly with BVB "on an extension beyond 2027 and the possible scope of our future commitment". The timing of the talks has not yet been determined. "For now, our priority is to continue shaping the current partnership successfully."