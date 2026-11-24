Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund earned a 1-1 draw at Arsenal on Champions League matchday five thanks to a brave second half. Two defenders stood out. The player ratings.

Arsenal dominated the opening stages and deservedly went ahead when Viktor Gyökeres scored with a superb chip in the 10th minute. Dortmund had eight defensive players on paper and a back five, yet failed to put Arsenal under pressure before the goal. That problem persisted well into the first half. Dortmund still managed five shots before the break, none of them threatening. They played with far more courage after the restart, fought their way into the game and deservedly equalised through the previously

very poor Maximilian Beier in the 55th minute. Four minutes earlier, Dortmund had rightly appealed for handball in the penalty area after the ball struck Gyökeres on the forearm. Yet, for inexplicable reasons, VAR did not intervene.

Read the full match report from Dortmund's trip to Arsenal here!

IMAGO

Advertisement Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Gregor Kobel

Gyökeres' chip for the opener was superb, and Kobel certainly did not make a clear goalkeeping error. Even so, he looked a little awkward as it went in. A few minutes later, he made a fine save from Christos Tzolis, then had Svensson to thank for blocking Madueke's follow-up. Rating: 3.5

IMAGO

Related Topics

Next matches BVB Bundesliga 13:30 B04

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Jean Gadou

Like the rest of the back line, he had plenty to do early on and struggled to pick up his opponents and settle into the game. After 20 minutes, he adjusted a little better to Christos Tzolis and began winning challenges. He won the ball shortly before half-time to spark a decent Dortmund counter-attack, which he finished himself from a tight angle. Another ball recovery set up a remarkably bold run through midfield, capped by a pass to Maxi Beier for the equaliser. He also stole the ball in his own penalty area. His substitution shortly before the end left more than just Gadou puzzled. Rating: 2

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Waldemar Anton

His return to the starting line-up proved tough, with plenty to do. He initially looked a little more assured than Nico Schlotterbeck, though only marginally. Anton lost the ball during a spell of Dortmund pressure, then lost a foot race against Noni Madueke, which nearly proved costly. He followed that with a fine sliding tackle on Gyökeres. Rating: 3.5

Getty Images

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Nico Schlotterbeck

Gyökeres and Noni Madueke gave him a difficult time. They kept the Germany international so busy that he sometimes looked unusually stiff in his movements. He did, however, make an excellent intervention against Declan Rice late in the first half. Schlotterbeck was less conspicuous after the break, which was a good thing in this game. He accidentally took out Kobel while trying to clear an Arsenal chance for good. Rating: 4

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Julian Ryerson

Far less conspicuous than Svensson on the opposite flank in the first half, but more reliable too. Even Ryerson struggled at times when Arsenal came forward. In the very last minute of stoppage time, he cleared the ball for a throw-in. A solid performance overall. Rating: 3.5

IMAGO

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Jobe Bellingham

After a rather poor first half, he improved markedly and worked much harder to move the ball forward. Bellingham was narrowly offside when he thought he had scored to make it 2-1. He made way for Marcel Sabitzer after 73 minutes. Rating: 4

IMAGO

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Felix Nmecha

Nmecha recently impressed as a goalscorer, then sparked controversy with, or because of, his goal celebrations . Against Arsenal, he had his hands and feet full trying to disrupt the London side's attacking play. He did not manage it particularly well and played a small part in the opening goal. Nmecha occasionally ventured into the penalty area too, but without success. An inconsistent performance overall. Rating: 4.5

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Joey Veerman

As usual, Veerman had more touches than any other Dortmund player. Plenty of his passes reached their targets on paper, though his team-mates sometimes had to chase after the ball to make that happen. He looked less precise than usual and his play lacked clarity. As Dortmund fought their way into the game in the second half, however, he took charge and distributed the ball intelligently, including forward. Rating: 3

IMAGO

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Daniel Svensson

Ben White blocked Svensson off and took him out of the play before the opener, leaving nobody even close to the goalscorer. Svensson then blocked Noni Madueke's follow-up in the 16th minute. He was involved in most of the dangerous moments at both ends. His pass in the 49th minute deserved to create a clear Dortmund chance at the very least. In the second half, his most noticeable contributions came going forward. Rating: 2

IMAGO

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Fabio Silva

Silva got the nod ahead of striker Serhou Guirassy, who had only just recovered from a muscle injury. He produced Dortmund's first, very tame attempt on goal in the 20th minute. A neat pass created a half-chance for Daniel Svensson, but Silva then lost the ball badly in midfield, an error Declan Rice should have turned into a second goal. Even so, he was Dortmund's most dangerous player in the first half and tried to liven up their play after the break until his substitution. Ultimately, nothing came off for him. Rating: 4

Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Maximilian Beier

Twelve touches, seven passes, one offside, no shots: Maximilian Beier's first-half figures were as meagre as his performance. Named as a second striker, he mostly operated behind Fabio Silva. Early in the second half, he failed to connect with Svensson's good pass and missed a chance to make it 1-1, for reasons that were hard to explain. His display had been unacceptable. Then Gadou's excellent run gave him Dortmund's first clear chance, and Beier finished neatly for the equaliser. What had looked like a 5 became a different mark after all. Rating: 3.5

Getty Images

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Arsenal: Substitutes

Serhou Guirassy: Replaced Fabio Silva in the 64th minute, making his comeback from a muscle injury. Niko Kovac would have preferred to rest him, but the Dortmund coach clearly sensed an opportunity after the equaliser. Guirassy offered little going forward. He was also lucky not to put the ball into his own net while defending an Arsenal chance in the 80th minute. Rating: 4.5

Konstantinos Karetsas: Came on alongside Guirassy, replacing goalscorer Maximilian Beier. He could not provide an attacking spark, though. Dortmund did not improve after the double substitution. Rating: 4.5

Advertisement

Marcel Sabitzer: Replaced Bellingham in the 73rd minute, but his introduction also had little impact. Not rated.

Filippo Mane: Came on for the impressive Gadou in stoppage time. He also battled to prevent a second Arsenal goal. Not rated.