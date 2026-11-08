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Serhou Guirassy's injury could give BVB an off-pitch headache too. Meanwhile, Jobe Bellingham has earned special praise.

More BVB news, features and rumours:

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BVB news: Could Borussia Dortmund face a dispute over Serhou Guirassy?

Serhou Guirassy's injury could cause unrest at Borussia Dortmund during the international break.

After suffering a strain in the Champions League match against Betis Sevilla (2-1) during the week, Guirassy missed Saturday's Bundesliga game against Elversberg (2-1). BVB hope the striker will return after the upcoming international break, but it remains unclear whether he will travel to join the Guinea national team.

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Sporting director Ole Book told DAZN before the Elversberg game that Dortmund are "in constructive talks" with Guinea's football association. "From our point of view, it makes no medical sense," he stressed, though he left the outcome open: "But, fundamentally, you have to be in dialogue with the association."

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For Borussia, the priority is to keep Guirassy in Dortmund, where he can recover under the supervision of the club's doctors and, ideally, be fit for the next Bundesliga match in Mönchengladbach on 21 November. Guinea, meanwhile, would dearly like their star player available for two important competitive fixtures against Eritrea in qualifying for next summer's Africa Cup of Nations, at home on 12 November and away on 16 November.

Two wins are essential if Guinea are to stay on the heels of South Africa, the current leaders of Group D. Only the team finishing first in Guinea's group qualify for the 2027 finals. Guirassy and his team-mates lost the first meeting in South Africa 2-1 at the end of September, with the potentially decisive return match taking place at home in March next year.

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BVB rumour: Controversial discussions over treatment of young talent?

Borussia Dortmund's handling of their own young talent is apparently causing disagreement at the club.

According to kicker , there are "intense and, in some quarters, controversial discussions internally" at BVB over whether youngsters such as Mathis Albert (17) and Samuele Inacio (18) currently have sufficient prospects.

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Some Dortmund officials are reportedly unhappy that talents such as Albert, Inacio, Mussa Kaba (17) and Enzo dos Santos (17) currently get meaningful playing time only with the U23s in the Regionalliga or with the U19s. According to kicker, a growing number believe they urgently need regular playing time in coach Niko Kovac's Bundesliga team now.

That concern extends to BVB's standing in the market for talent from other clubs. Young players Dortmund are interested in could be put off if they see few prospects of opportunities with the senior team.

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BVB news: Hamann heaps praise on Jobe Bellingham

Dietmar Hamann is delighted with the progress midfielder Jobe Bellingham has made at Borussia Dortmund.

Reflecting on Bellingham's difficult start at BVB, Hamann told Sky: "Jobe Bellingham arrived in Dortmund with great expectations and was often compared with his brother (Real star Jude, ed.), which probably does him an injustice because he is a somewhat different, more defensive player. He kept having to come off, never really found a rhythm and did not play well." BVB signed Bellingham from AFC Sunderland for a €30.5 million fee in 2025.

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Hamann continued: "But what he has done since last winter has been outstanding. The coach has played a big part in that." Bellingham has become indispensable to Dortmund's starting XI, impressing with consistent performances and earning his first call-up to England's senior national team. "If he becomes only half or three-quarters as good as his brother, Dortmund will get a lot of enjoyment out of him," Hamann stressed.

For Saturday's 2-1 win over Elversberg, Bellingham was again in BVB's starting XI before coming off shortly before the end. After the match, the 21-year-old told DAZN how grateful he is above all to coach Niko Kovac for his development: "Ultimately, it's him and, of course, the club who are really helping me and have brought me to the point where I'm being called up to the national team. I'm very happy and just want to keep working hard."

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Bellingham is hugely excited about travelling to join the England national team alongside his older brother Jude: "We imagined it so many times when we used to play together in the garden or the park. It's a big dream, it hasn't happened yet, so I don't want to celebrate too early. But I'm really very excited," he said.

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BVB news: Award for Joane Gadou

Borussia Dortmund defender Joane Gadou has won the Bundesliga's rookie of the month award for October.

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In a vote among fans, club representatives and selected Bundesliga experts, Gadou finished ahead of Stuttgart's highly rated goalkeeper Dennis Seimen and SC Paderborn centre-back Mattes Hansen. Players are eligible for the rookie of the month award if they were under 23 on the first matchday, had never previously been in a starting XI and had played no more than 450 Bundesliga minutes.

Gadou joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg last summer for a €19.5 million fee and immediately established himself as a regular at BVB. The 19-year-old Frenchman has impressed for the most part in 15 appearances across all competitions so far this season, not least with his remarkable maturity in defence.

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BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches

Date Competition Match Saturday, 21 November (3.30pm) Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund Tuesday, 24 November (9pm) Champions League FC Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Sunday, 29 November (7.30pm) Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Wednesday, 2 December (8.45pm) DFB Cup Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Sunday, 6 December (3.30pm) Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund