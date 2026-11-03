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Borussia Dortmund news: Matthias Sammer defends Dortmund coach Niko Kovac

After eight Bundesliga matches, Borussia Dortmund are level with Bayern Munich at the top of the table. Some observers remain critical of how the black and yellows play, particularly their sometimes results-oriented, unspectacular football.

Borussia Dortmund adviser Matthias Sammer rejects that criticism. On Sky90 he backed coach Niko Kovac, singling out his ability to deal with people.

"He is like a gentleman, with the players, too. He has a presence. We always say people management is more important than ever nowadays, yet we still only talk about tactics. What I'm saying now is an exaggeration, but the way he leads people and the credibility he has are special," Sammer said.

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Sammer also cited Dortmund's progress under the Croatian, who took charge in February 2025. "The foundations since he arrived are incredible," Sammer said.

For Sammer, the continuing debate over Dortmund's style of play makes little sense when Kovac is averaging two points per Bundesliga match.

The former international, 59, took issue with the repeated doubts over Kovac's work: "I cannot accept it when, in Germany, people talk about murmurs and so on. None of that is tangible. I cannot understand it," he explained.

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Borussia Dortmund news: Marc Bartra speaks about return to Dortmund

On Wednesday evening at 21:00, Borussia Dortmund face Real Betis from Seville in the Champions League. Marc Bartra will return with the visitors. He played for Dortmund from 2016 to 2018 and was the only member of the team injured in the attack on the Dortmund team bus on 11 April 2017.

Now 35, the Spaniard made 51 competitive appearances for Dortmund and no longer wants to talk about the attack. He told SID: "I have learned to appreciate life, my family, my team-mates and the little things we sometimes take for granted more." He said that was also how his special relationship with the city developed: "That is why Dortmund will always have a special place in my heart."

Almost nine years after his departure, Bartra will be back on the pitch at Dortmund's stadium. "To return while representing Betis in such a special competition is a gift," he said. "I'm really looking forward to it and feel a strong bond with Dortmund."

At Signal Iduna Park, Bartra is looking forward above all to the atmosphere. "Some stadiums you hear, others you feel. You can play in great stadiums, but the feeling at the Westfalenstadion is hard to put into words. A ferocious energy." It gives him the feeling "that the stadium has a life of its own. Everything shakes, even the ground. You have to experience it yourself."

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