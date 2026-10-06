Sport Bild report an initial tendency within the club's leadership not to extend the contract with the Düsseldorf-based company, which expires in 2027. One of the main reasons for a possible split is said to be the relationship with their own fans. Carsten Cramer, recently promoted to chairman of the management board, has been trying to win them over for months.

The deal in 2024 sparked a wave of outrage among Dortmund's supporters. At the opening home game of that Bundesliga season against Eintracht Frankfurt, the "Yellow Wall" was covered with signs and banners spelling out their message. Among them was the slogan "Coal first, values second". A cardboard model tank also stood in front of Signal Iduna Park. The message behind the protest was clear: the company, which also manufactures weapons, makes its money from war, not peace.

Two years ago, the general meeting also delivered a devastating result. 65 per cent of the 855 participating members voted against the sponsorship. Hans-Joachim Watzke then spoke of a "clear signal", but qualified that by saying he wanted to gather the complete picture of opinion from the club's more than 200,000 members: "In an overall assessment, however, I also have to assess for myself that it is 0.25 per cent of our members. I am a democrat, I accept yesterday's result. That was an initial indication." The result was not binding for the club anyway.

IMAGO

Millions! This is how much money Rheinmetall pay BVB

Financially, though, ending the partnership would be a blow for BVB. Rheinmetall are said to pay Borussia up to €10 million per year. Despite the doubts inside the Dortmund club, the company itself has no intention of walking away.

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When asked, Rheinmetall told Sport Bild: "We are satisfied with the partnership and regard it as a success. It supports our visibility as a technology group and as an attractive employer. Among our employees, the partnership has been met with great enthusiasm, and the offers for the workforce are being well received." An official fan club has also been founded and football camps have taken place for Ukrainian children. "The desired social dialogue about security and a resilient democracy has also got under way. We see this exchange as a long-term task that we will continue to support actively," it continued.

For their part, Rheinmetall said they wanted to decide jointly with BVB "on an extension beyond 2027 and the possible scope of our future involvement". The timing of the talks has not yet been determined. "For us, the priority now is to continue shaping the current partnership successfully."