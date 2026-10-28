Siebert refereed the Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in May with great assurance, earning widespread applause. Now a calf injury has forced him to withdraw.

The 42-year-old suffered the injury last Sunday during the match between Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen (3-0), and Robert Hartmann replaced him at half-time.

Next Saturday, a second German FIFA referee will step in. As kicker reports, Tobias Stieler will now take charge of the top match at the Allianz Arena. That may sit reasonably well with Dortmund supporters, few of whom have fond memories of Siebert refereeing matches against the German record champions.

Have refereeing decisions favoured Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund before?

Siebert last refereed a meeting between the Black and Yellows and the Munich side in April 2022. He made two serious errors that hurt Dortmund.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 13:30 BVB

First, he missed a heavy challenge by Benjamin Pavard, then a Munich player, on Julian Brandt that should certainly have brought a yellow card. Siebert later admitted his error. "That was the biggest mistake in this match, and I am very annoyed with myself about my assessment of that incident," he told kicker.

But Siebert was alone in calling that the "biggest mistake" of the match. Just short of the hour mark, he denied Dortmund a clear penalty after another Pavard foul, this time on Jude Bellingham. Questionably, the VAR did not intervene either. Siebert also criticised that afterwards.

"The punishable contact by Pavard on Bellingham is clearly visible in this case, especially from the 'high behind-goal' camera angle," he said, admitting: "A penalty would have been the correct decision". That could have helped Borussia Dortmund make it 2-2 at the time. Bayern Munich ultimately won 3-1.

Imago

Stieler missed Jerome Boateng's notorious handball against Borussia Dortmund

Stieler is hardly unfamiliar to Borussia Dortmund supporters either. More than six years ago, he last refereed the so-called "Klassiker" at the Westfalenstadion, where the Munich side took a decisive step in the title race with a 1-0 win. The match took place behind closed doors because of coronavirus, and a controversial refereeing decision played a part.

In the 58th minute, Stieler missed a handball by Jerome Boateng that could well have warranted a penalty. As he fell, Boateng used his upper arm to divert Erling Haaland's shot around the post. Again, the VAR did not intervene.

More recently, Stieler has faced a wave of criticism for another penalty he did not award. In Tuesday's DFB Cup match between Hamburger SV and Eintracht Frankfurt, he denied Hamburg a penalty after Robin Koch brought down Zakaria El Ouahdi with an extremely forceful challenge.

Stieler called it a "classic body check" and said he has a "certain threshold" in such situations. The VAR again did not intervene, which Stieler approved of afterwards: "The decision was not completely wrong, so it was very good that the VAR supported it, because that is what we want." But after seeing the footage, he also admitted: "The better decision would have been a penalty."



