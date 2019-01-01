Boost for Tottenham as Son to return following South Korea Asian Cup elimination

The Spurs winger will be back at Wembley ahead of schedule, after suffering a surprise defeat with his country at the hands of Qatar

forward Son Heung-min will return to the club ahead of schedule after were knocked out of the Asian Cup in the quarter-finals.

managed to produce a shock 1-0 victory over Korea on Friday, which means the 26-year-old will soon be able to fly back to .

This latest news will come as a huge boost to Spurs officials and supporters, amid an injury crisis which has seen Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko all sidelined over the last two weeks.

While the exact date of Son's return is not yet known, he should be back well before the Asian Cup ends on February 2, meaning he could be available for matches against and Newcastle.

Son will, however, be unavailable for Tottenham's fourth round tie at on Sunday, which will mark his third successive absence while on international duty.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have suffered during their previous two outings, narrowly scraping past at Craven Cottage thanks to a last-gasp Harry Winks strike, before exiting the after a penalty shoot-out defeat to on Thursday.

Spurs are still in the contention for silverware on three fronts this season, however, with a last-16 tie against to look forward to next month.

While the gap between themselves and the Premier League leaders is now at nine points, Tottenham are still considered as dark horses in the title race and they will also be expected to negotiate their way through to the latter stages of the FA Cup.

Son has contributed 11 goals and five assists for Spurs across all competitions so far this season and he will likely be asked to lead the line in Kane's stead upon his return.

The former star failed to find the back of the net at he Asian Cup, however, with South Korea beating Bahrain and with Son in the team, before coming unstuck at the quarter-final stage.