Boost for Bordeaux as Kalu returns to training ahead of Angers clash

The Nigeria international could be in action when the Girondins take on the Black and Whites on Sunday

Samuel Kalu has returned to training with Bordeaux, allaying fears that he could miss Sunday’s Ligue 1 fixture against Angers.

In a post by the club on Twitter, the African was seen training with the rest of his colleagues. “Samuel Kalu is back in training,” the tweet read.

The 23-year-old winger collapsed during the Girondins’ 2-2 draw with Olympique Marseille.

He fell in the fifth minute after joining the Bordeaux players in forming a wall for Dimitri Payet’s free-kick.

After he was attended to by medical personnel, he was subbed off for Remi Oudin in the 14th minute as Vladimir Petkovic’s men came from behind to grab a point at the Stade Velodrome thanks to goals from Timothee Pembele and Oudin.

The Ligue 1 outfit had confirmed that the Super Eagle was not suffering from any ‘cardiac abnormalities’ after intensive health examinations – stating that he would join the rest of the squad for their preparations against Gerald Baticle’s side.

“Indeed, our Nigerian international is fit to resume training this Wednesday,” a statement from Bordeaux website read.

“All the additional examinations carried out on Tuesday do not reveal any cardiac abnormalities.

“It was a vagal malaise last Sunday at the Stade Velodrome. Reassuring news for Samuel Kalu who is applying for this Sunday afternoon's appointment for the reception of Angers.”

It will be recalled that Kalu collapsed in training one day before the three-time African kings commenced their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations expedition in Egypt.

The former AS Trencin and Gent was quickly taken to a hospital in Alexandria. There, he was confirmed that he had suffered dehydration.

Last term, he featured in 20 French elite division matches with four goals to his credit.

Bordeaux made a stuttering start to the 2021-22 campaign after losing 2-0 to newly-promoted Clermont.

Against the Black and Whites at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique, the Gironde based outfit will be gunning for their first victory of the season.

As it stands, they occupy the 16th position in the log having garnered just one point from two matches.

For Angers that boast Souleyman Doumbia (Cote d'Ivoire), Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco), Stephane Bahoken (Cameroon), Sada Thioub (Senegal), Rachid Alioui (Morocco), Ismael Traore (Chad), Abdoulaye Bamba (Cote d'Ivoire), Farid El Melali (Algeria) and Sofiane Boufal (Morocco), they occupy the summit having won their two games so far.