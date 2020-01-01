Bony: Former Manchester City striker leaves Saudi club Al Ittihad

The Saudi top-flight giants have parted ways with the 31-year-old attacker after a 10-month working relationship

Former striker Wilfried Bony has ended his brief spell in the Saudi Professional League with Al-Ittihad.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old announced that he reached a mutual agreement with the King Abdullah Sports City outfit to terminate his contract after 10 months at the club.

Bony joined Al-Ittihad on a one-and-a-half-year contract in January, after he was released by Championship club and he returned five goals in 10 Saudi Pro League matches he featured in.

“The board of Directors of Al-Ittihad and I have come to a mutual agreement to terminate our contractual relationship. I would like to thank the club, the players and the fans for all their support and the time spent together. I wish Al-Ittihad all the best in the future,” he tweeted.

Bony did not play a match for Fabio Carille's side since the start of the 2020-21 campaign with Al-Ittihad grabbing just a win in three league outings.

His exit came a week after the Tigers signed Egypt centre-back Ahmed Hegazi on an initial loan deal from West Bromwich Albion for the rest of the season.

Before moving to earlier this year, the international trained with League Two club Newport County to maintain his fitness levels when he was in .

Bony, born in Bingerville, started his European career at Sparta Prague where he won the Czech top-flight title, and he subsequently had spells at Vitesse and Swansea City before moving to Manchester City in 2015.

He spent two years at the Etihad Stadium which include a loan stint at after he struggled to secure regular playing time in Manchester.

Before leaving , Bony scored 35 goals in 115 Premier League games. It remains to be seen where the Ivorian star will continue his career and a return to Europe could be on the cards.