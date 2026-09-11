Bono puts an end to the rumours ahead of the Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun clash

Yassine Bounou will play. Al-Hilal have confirmed their Moroccan goalkeeper is fit to feature against Al-Taawoun, ending the controversy over his availability for one of the most eagerly awaited clashes in the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

The two sides meet tomorrow, Saturday, in the seventh round of the Roshn League. Al-Hilal are desperate to regain their balance quickly after a surprise defeat to Neom in the previous round.

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Doubts had swirled around Bounou's fitness after he picked up an injury during the warm-up before the Neom match. That setback ruled him out of a game Al-Hilal lost 2-0.

Those fears eased when the club revealed that Bounou had taken part in group training as normal. The message was clear. The Moroccan is ready, and the rumours of a continued absence against Al-Taawoun can be laid to rest.

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Against Neom, Al-Hilal had turned to Mohammed Al-Owais, and the night exposed problems in defence and goal. The second goal summed it up, with Al-Owais unable to deal with the attack as he should have.

Bounou returns at a crucial moment. Al-Hilal want a strong reaction after the Neom shock, and they will hope their first-choice keeper reclaims his place between the posts and helps them take something positive from the seventh round of the Roshn League.