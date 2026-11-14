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Yassine Bounou, the Morocco goalkeeper, celebrated reaching 100 international caps in the colours of the Atlas Lions by taking part in the big 5-1 win over Niger on Friday evening at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, in the third round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Bono became the third player in the history of the Morocco national team to reach 100 international appearances, after Noureddine Naybet, who tops the list of most-capped players with 115 matches, followed by Achraf Hakimi on 104.

This was no mere celebration for the Moroccan goalkeeper. He played a crucial role in preserving his country's lead, saving a 45th-minute penalty from Youssef Omar that could have hauled Niger level, with Morocco ahead 2-1 at the time.

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The penalty came after Mohamed Abdul Rahman had reduced the deficit for Niger in the 41st minute, pouncing on a Bono error as the keeper came off his line.

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But the veteran quickly atoned, saving the spot-kick before Achraf Hakimi made it three in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Across his career, Bono has saved 12 of the 60 penalties he has faced, a success rate of 20%.

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On his centenary appearance he turned in a commanding display, saving five efforts on his goal to help Morocco to a 5-1 win and nine points at the top of Group One in the qualifiers.

Born in the Canadian city of Montreal on 5 April 1991, the Al Hilal star ranks among the finest goalkeepers in Moroccan football history.

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He was one of the standout performers for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, driving the Atlas Lions to the semi-finals for the first time by any African or Arab nation. He also lifted the Europa League with Sevilla in 2023.

En-Nesyri boosts his tally

Youssef En-Nesyri added to his international haul too, stroking home Morocco's fourth in the 77th minute from a Hakimi pass. That takes him to 26 goals for the national team.

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Ahmed Faras tops the list with 36 goals for the Atlas Lions, followed by Salaheddine Bassir on 27, then En-Nesyri third with 26 and Hakim Ziyech fourth with 25.

A historic run for Morocco

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Morocco also extended their remarkable home record in qualifiers for major tournaments.

That was a sixteenth consecutive home victory across Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifying, according to the French outlet "stats foot", their best home winning run in this type of competition.

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The figure caps the steady progress Morocco have made in recent years, establishing themselves as a force on the continent and the world stage.