'Bonkers!' - Boris Johnson ridicules idea Russia could host Euro 2028 amid Ukraine invasion

British prime minister Boris Johnson said it would be “beyond satire” for UEFA to seriously consider awarding Russia hosting rights for the 2028 European Championship.

Russia is currently banned from international football competitions due to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, but lodged a late bid for hosting rights regardless.

As a result, Johnson believes that no amount of money would convince European football's governing body to side with the Russians.

What has been said?

Speaking to LBC radio, the PM said: “I think it beyond satire that any football organisation - no matter how bonkers and driven by lucre they may be - would want to give Russia in the present circumstances the right to host a tournament.

“It simply seems beyond comprehension. So I can't believe it's really a runner.”

Who else wants to host Euro 2028?

It was originally speculated that a joint bid from the UK and Ireland would run unopposed for hosting rights, but last-ditch bids from Russia and Turkey mean that is no longer the case.

Now, English, Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish and Republic of Ireland's associations will have to work together to put forward the best possible argument for selection.

It seems unlikely that Russia will be among the favourites, however, given the amount of sanctions the country finds itself under due to its ongoing conflict with its eastern neighbour.

Turkey, meanwhile, will do their best to rival the UK/Ireland bid.

