Bolasie feels ‘good’ after opening Middlesbrough account

Yannick Bolasie has expressed his delight after opening his scoring account for Middlesbrough in their 1-1 draw with Watford on Monday.

The 31-year-old cancelled out Senegal international Ismaila Sarr’s opener to ensure his side shared the points with the Hornets.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international teamed up with the Riverside Stadium outfit in January on loan from Everton till the end of the season and the centre-forward has now taken to social media to express his feelings after his eye-catching display against Watford.

“It’s been a minute since my last one in England but that felt good, getting my first goal for Middlesbrough,” Bolasie tweeted.

“I would have loved to get all three points but the team did well against a top-quality Watford side. We keep pushing.”

Bolasie last scored a goal during his time with Sporting Lisbon against Santa Clara in December 2019 before ending the drought at Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock revealed the instruction he gave the attacker which helped him score the goal.

"I had to laugh with Yannick as he came over to take the free-kick and I told him 'get in the box somewhere' and he scored,” Warnock told BBC.

Bolasie has been with Everton since the summer of 2016 when he teamed up with the Premier League club from Crystal Palace and has had four loan spells away from the Toffees.

The attacker spent last season with Sporting CP and had also been on the books of Aston Villa as well as Belgian First Division A side Anderlecht.

The DR Congo star has featured in nine Championship games for Middlesbrough in this campaign and provided three assists, besides his goal.

His contribution has helped the Riverside Stadium outfit moved to the 10th spot on the league table after gathering 57 points from 40 games.

Bolasie will hope to also play a part when Middlesbrough slug it out against Barnsley in their next league game on April 10.

The forward has 44 caps for the Democratic Republic of Congo since he made his debut against Libya in 2013.