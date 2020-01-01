Boho: Equatorial Guinea star discusses next move and retirement

The Spanish born Equatoguinean international wants to keep playing for as long as she can and revealed where she hopes to play next

Equatorial Guinea striker Jade Boho has expressed her willingness to continue playing football until 2023 before calling name on her international career.

Boho was born and raised in and won the 2004 Uefa Women's U19 Championship, before being eligible to represent Equatorial Guniea in 2010 by descent, through her mother.

The 33-year-old has played a key role in helping last season's relegation fighters Logrono become top-four chasers in the Primera Iberdrola, scoring 13 goals to power them to seventh.

More teams

In her career, she won three Spanish titles, a Copa de la Reina and played twice in with before helping Equatorial Guinea win the African Women's Cup of Nations.

While she has no plans to hang up her boots as of yet, Boho has reflected on her memorable career journey while hinting on her return to Madrid before she retires from football.

"My beginnings were at 13 to 14 years old in Orcasitas," Boho told Spanish newspaper, Grada3.

"It was the neighbourhood where I grew up with all my family and it was where they gave me the opportunity to learn from this world and to gain experience little by little.

"I remember it as a stage of my life of great happiness, super fun, it is one of the most beautiful things that I keep from my career as a soccer player.

"I would like to play three more years if God wants and injuries allow me, that I don't have any, but well that's my estimated date. I don't know if maybe I could take less but in principle three more years.

"I would like to retire in my city, which is Madrid, but today I am in luxury at the Logrono and things will be seen in the future. I am not overwhelmed with those things either, but of course, I would like to be able to retire in my city.

Article continues below

"So that I can be calm and say goodbye to this game that I am so passionate about in conditions and, if possible at home, much better. I am very grateful that they have placed that trust in me, so I try to make it up to them by doing my job in the best possible way and I try to lead by example."

Since her professional club debut with Torrejon in 2003, Boho had played for Spanish sides Rayo Vallecano, , Madrid CFF along with English outfits Bristol Academy and Reading.

Having singlehandedly powered Logrono to the semi-final of the Copa de la Reina, she will aim to help them past to the final when activities resume after the coronavirus outbreak.