Boho assists, Chuigoue and Guehai score as Rayo Vallecano beat Logrono

The Ivorian forward and Equato-Guinean duo were in superb form but could not save their Spanish side from losing on Sunday

Jade Boho provided an assist and Dorine Chuigoue and Ida Guehai were on target for Logrono but they bowed 3-2 to in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

Logrono made a bright start to the New Year as the Africans inspired a 3-1 win at but they surrendered a massive two-goal lead to suffer their first defeat of the year in Vallecano.

Having struggled to establish herself at Logrono, Guehai scored her first goal of the season thanks to an assist Equatorial Guinea forward Boho as the visitors gained the lead in 35th minute.

After the break, Leticia Mendez teed up Equatorial Guinea defender Chuigoue to score her first goal of the season and double the advantage for Logrono three minutes after the restart.

However, hosts fought back to earn an incredible comeback triumph through goals from Sladjana Bulatovic, Oriana Altuve and Iris Ponciano after Boho missed from the spot to rescue Logrono.

Article continues below

Boho and her Equato-Guinean mate Chuigiue Dorine lasted the duration along with Guehai, while 's Grace Asantewaa and Zambia's Barbra Banda were missing out of action.

The defeat leaves Logrono in eighth position on the log with 23 points from 15 matches and will aim to bounce back to their best form against 10th-placed Tacon on Sunday.