Boca Juniors vs River Plate: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The two giants face off in the Bombonera for a place in the Copa Liga Profesional semi-finals with the visitors decimated by a huge Covid outbreak

Argentine football continues in 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional play-offs.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs were split into two groups, with four teams from each qualifying for the quarter-finals of the play-offs.

And the last eight brought together Boca and River, with the Superclasico rivals meeting on Sunday at the Bombonera.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate

Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more started out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.

That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.

Miguel Angel Russo's men had few problems in negotiating their way out of Group 2, qualifying for the play-offs with a game to spare in second place behind Velez Sarsfield.

That set up a clash with none other than River, clinching the third Superclasico already in 2021.

River had to work a little harder to seal their spot, needing a victory over Aldosivi on the final day.

But they prevailed in style, thrashing the Tiburon to take third place in Group A behind Colon and Estudiantes.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 16 1:30pm/4:30pm Boca Juniors vs River Plate Fanatiz

Boca Juniors vs River Plate team news

Esteban Andrada is absent for Boca as the goalkeeper must complete a quarantine period following his return from Ecuador after 10 days' isolation.

River have been struck by an enormous outbreak of coronavirus which leaves them without 15 first-teamers, including all three goalkeepers.

Alan Diaz, who is yet to debut even for the reserves, will be drafted into action for the club's biggest game of the year so far.

Probable Boca XI: Rossi; Capaldo, López, Izquierdoz, Fabra; Cristian Medina, Varela, Almendra, Cardona; Pavón, Tevez, Villa.

Probable River XI: Diaz; Casco, Díaz, Maidana, David Martínez, Angileri; Carrascal, Pérez, Ponzio; Alvarez, Fontana, Paradela.

