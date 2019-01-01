Balerdi on verge of Dortmund switch, admits Boca president

President Daniel Angelici confirmed the 19-year-old will have a medical at the German side after the clubs struck an agreement

Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici has confirmed the club has agreed the sale of Leonardo Balerdi to .

The 19-year-old has only made five league appearances for the beaten Copa Libertadores finalists, but is regarded as a top prospect.

Reports in have indicated Dortmund agreed to pay €15 million (£13m/$17m) for the defender, with a further €2m potentially due to Boca in add-ons.

And Angelici suggested the deal could go through in a matter of days, with Balerdi departing after fellow defender Lisandro Magallan joined earlier this month.

"Balerdi will travel to this weekend and the medical check will be carried out on Monday," he told Radio Continental .

"We have reached an agreement and this is always subject to a medical check. It has a lot of conditions.

"In that regard, I think we ended up making a very good fee for a player, but we wished he'd played in Boca's first team for a while."