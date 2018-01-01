Bobby Motaung pleased with Lorenzo Gordinho's return to Kaizer Chiefs

After being deemed surplus to requirements a year ago, Gordinho is officially back at Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Lorenzo Gordinho will be back at training on Saturday.

Gordinho is back from a year-long loan spell with Bloemfontein where he featured regularly for the Free State-based outfit.

Football manager Bobby Motaung said the club is happy that Gordinho got a lot of game time and gained experience at Celtic.

“Lorenzo will be back at training tomorrow,” Motaung told the club.

"He got a lot of game time and because of that, gained a lot of experience," he said.

The lanky centre-back made 27 league appearances during his one-year stay with Phunya Sele Sele and scored once.

He left Amakhosi after being deemed surplus to requirements during Steve Komphela's tenure.

This was after the arrival of Teenage Hadebe, who later got injured and fell down the pecking order.

Chiefs have not had a solid defence since Gordinho's departure, but they appeared to be on top of their game in the last three games.

Amakhosi have kept three clean sheets in as many matches, and that was only after the return of Ernst Middendorp as head coach.

Gordinho will battle for a place in the starting line-up with the likes of Siyabonga Ngezana, Daniel Cardoso, Hadebe and Erick Mathoho among others.

However, with Mathoho only expected to be back in action in the next three months, this could be Gordinho's biggest chance to break into the Amakhosi starting XI.