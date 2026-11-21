Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

FC Groningen goalkeeper Lovro Stubljar made a huge blunder against sc Heerenveen on Saturday evening. Dylan Vente seized on the mistake to score the opener. The match ended 1-3.

Stubljar, playing because of Etienne Vaessen’s suspension, had looked uncomfortable even before the costly error.

The Slovenian goalkeeper had already given the ball away to Heerenveen early on, allowing Vente to score. The assistant referee spared Stubljar that time by spotting an offside.

Moments later, it all went wrong. The ball rolled towards Stubljar and he looked set to pick it up easily. Vente was already frustrated by the failed attack.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the 22-year-old goalkeeper accidentally dropped the ball from his hands, allowing Vente to tap into an empty net: 0-1.

Related Topics

Groningen equalised fairly quickly after the break. Pelle Clement scrambled the ball to Thom van Bergen, who controlled it and fired into the far corner: 1-1.

They were not level for long. With a quarter of an hour remaining, Vente met a measured cross from Jakob Trenskow and headed past Stubljar, who again looked shaky.

Advertisement

In the 80th minute, Dirk Proper put the match beyond doubt. The midfielder took a pass from Ringo Meerveld, worked himself free and shot into the near corner: 1-3.