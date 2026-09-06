Manchester United defender Harry Maguire suffered a horror facial injury just seconds into his side's Premier League match against Everton.

The 33-year-old kept his place in the starting line-up after playing a key role in the Red Devils' 5-2 win over Ipswich last week.

Central to Jacob Greaves' controversial own goal in that victory, Maguire endured a painful start against Everton.

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According to The Sun, less than a minute had passed when the England man clashed heads with Everton striker Thierno Barry.

The Sun

Paramedics rushed onto the pitch after Maguire fell to the ground following the alarming collision.

Blood poured from the centre-back's nose the moment he hit the turf at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

His team-mates gathered round, fearing manager Michael Carrick would be forced into an early substitution.

United's medical staff managed to plug Maguire's nose and stem the flow of blood.

He had lost the aerial challenge with Barry. He carried on regardless.

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