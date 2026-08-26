Blockbuster deal: Manchester United open their coffers to sign Real Madrid star

Manchester United are preparing to make a strong move in the final hours of the transfer window, in an attempt to sign the Real Madrid star.

Cadena SER radio, through the "El Larguero" programme, have revealed that Manchester United have placed France's Eduardo Camavinga among their main targets. The plan is to lodge an official offer before the window shuts.

The English club are readying a 50 million euro bid for the Real Madrid man, according to the report, with the offer set to land in the final days of the window.

United want to strengthen their midfield, and they see Camavinga as a player who can hand the team more power and flexibility thanks to his ability to fill more than one role.

Manchester United awaiting Real Madrid's stance

Cadena SER say United's strategy hinges on waiting until the final stage of the window before submitting the offer to Real Madrid, hoping to wrap the deal up quickly.

Camavinga has a contract with Real Madrid, having arrived at the Spanish club from France's Rennes. Over the past years he has grown into one of the key figures in the squad, despite the fierce competition he faces in midfield.

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Real Madrid's stance remains the decisive factor here, especially as the Spanish giants still rate Camavinga as one of the high-value players in their ranks.

Should United turn their interest into an official offer, that 50 million euros would only be the opening gambit in their bid to persuade Real Madrid to part with the French midfielder before the window closes.

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