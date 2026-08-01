Bizarre twist: Mohamed Salah’s transfer to Besiktas hijacked at the very last moment

Mohamed Salah is set to continue his career in Turkey, but not at Besiktas. Transfer journalists Santi Aouna and Yagiz Sabuncuoglu report that Trabzonspor have hijacked the move.

Besiktas had even been said to have already reached a personal agreement with Salah. A one-year contract, with the option of another season, and an annual salary of ten million euros was on the table for the Egyptian in Istanbul.

Now, though, Trabzonspor, direct rivals of Besiktas, have lured Salah their way. Aouna, a journalist for Foot Mercato, reports that an agreement will be reached very soon.

That has left Besiktas furious, and they have now halted the final negotiations. Various media outlets are calling it a 'sensational twist'.

Across nine years at Liverpool, Salah enjoyed major success with the club. He won the league title twice, among other honours, and lifted the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019.

Last season brought a disappointing campaign for the Egyptian, who clashed publicly on several occasions with the now-sacked manager Arne Slot. At the end of March, the star player announced he would leave the club, which means he is now available on a free transfer.