The Athletic reported that Liverpool were taken aback by a report from Germany claiming Ngumoha had already spoken to FCB coach Vincent Kompany, among others, and had already agreed the financial details of a move with Bayern.

Bayern had initially targeted Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United for the left attacking side as an alternative to Luis Diaz, but the Englishman chose a €70 million move to FC Barcelona. According to a report by Sky, Bayern then moved for Ngumoha and quickly reached an agreement with the youngster. Liverpool never received an official enquiry, though, because the Reds swiftly made it clear a transfer was out of the question. That killed the deal.

Sky said Ngumoha had been unhappy with his playing time under coach Arne Slot last season, which is why a move came into consideration at all. "It was a bizarre story, because no player aged 17 or younger played more first-team minutes in the Premier League last season than he did," The Athletic wrote in its look back at Liverpool's transfer window.

What numbers did Rio Ngumoha most recently post for Liverpool?

"If Ngumoha felt even slightly uncomfortable with his role at Liverpool or was frustrated, that was not communicated to the club," the outlet wrote. Now 18, Ngumoha is regarded as by far the biggest talent from the Reds' youth academy. Last season he made 19 appearances in the Premier League and four in the Champions League. Across all competitions, he totalled 952 first-team minutes and recorded two goals and one assist.