Bizarre fairy tale continues: Portuguese cup winners win in the Europa League and deal the Netherlands a blow

Torreense stunned Lillestrøm 2-1 on Thursday evening in the Europa League. The Portuguese cup winners also picked up important coefficient points for their country.

Torreense won the Portuguese Cup last season. The club play in Portugal's second tier and sit 14th.

That cup triumph also earned them a place in the Europa League. With a stadium capacity of 2,400, the club looked destined to finish bottom of the table.

Instead, Torreense left Norway with three points on Thursday evening after beating Lillestrøm. The home side won the cup in Norway last season and were therefore allowed to take part in the tournament.

Lillestrøm, too, have only just been promoted to the top flight this season, but the bookmakers still made them overwhelming favourites.

Alejandro Alfaro gave Torreense the lead in the first half, before Manuel Pozo Guerrero added the second after the break.

Late on, it briefly looked like the Portuguese side might let it slip. Thomas Lehne Olsen made it 2-1 and Torreense also had a player sent off, but they still got the win over the line.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands are trying to catch Portugal in the coefficient rankings, but Thursday was a disappointing evening for them. NEC lost 5-0 to Juventus, while Torreense won against expectations.