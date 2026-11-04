Midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas replaced Guirassy in the 34th minute. The Greek played just behind Fabio Silva, now Borussia Dortmund's lone striker.

Guirassy's injury appeared to stem from an incident in the third minute. At the edge of the six-yard box, he slid just past a cross from Julian Ryerson on the right before colliding awkwardly with the near post.

At first, he seemed able to play on without difficulty, but his discomfort grew as the match went on. After just under half an hour, Guirassy clutched his thigh and signalled that he was having problems.

Several more minutes passed before he went off. Karetsas had already removed his warm-up bib when Kovac urged patience, hoping Guirassy could continue. After a discussion on the touchline and an attempt to carry on, Guirassy made way for Karetsas with the score at 0-0.

How long will Serhou Guirassy be out for Borussia Dortmund? Niko Kovac offers cautious reassurance

Guirassy's injury has yet to be diagnosed, so its severity remains unclear. After the 2-1 win, Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac offered cautious reassurance and said he did not expect a long absence: "He felt something in his thigh. Now we have to see what it is and whether it's more than perhaps a strain, which I don't actually think it is," Kovac told DAZN.

Kovac said Dortmund did not want to risk leaving Guirassy on the pitch. If the forward is not fit for Saturday's Bundesliga match against SV Elversberg, "we obviously hope he'll be back after the international break", the Dortmund coach said.

How many goals has Serhou Guirassy scored for Borussia Dortmund this season?

For Borussia Dortmund, who have collected nine points from four Champions League matches, a lengthy absence for Guirassy would mean losing their leading goalscorer. The 30-year-old former Stuttgart player has scored eight goals in 14 competitive appearances this season and provided two assists. He has been particularly effective in the Champions League, scoring four goals in the first three matchdays.

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On Wednesday evening, Guirassy joined a growing list of Dortmund players substituted through injury this season, some with serious injuries. They include Karetsas, his compatriot Giannis Konstantelias and defender Filippo Mane.

Borussia Dortmund were also without midfielder Marcel Sabitzer at short notice against Betis, with illness ruling him out. Karetsas, meanwhile, made a decisive impact in Guirassy's place: the Greek scored the winner in the 72nd minute to make it 2-1. Fabio Silva had put the home side 1-0 ahead at the start of the second half (49th minute), before Aitor Ruibal equalised for Betis in the 67th minute to make it 1-1.