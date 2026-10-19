Few players know how quickly football can change quite like Bara Sapoko Ndiaye. The 18-year-old came to Bayern Munich virtually out of nowhere, impressed those in charge and earned a permanent contract. Now his development has stalled because he can no longer show what he can do.

At the weekend, Sacha Boey, who had effectively been cast aside, came on in the 77th minute of the 6-1 rout of RB Leipzig for his first appearance of the season. He played 13 minutes. Ndiaye was not even in the squad.

On 3 January this year, Bayern Munich surprised many with the official announcement that they had taken the youngster on loan from Gambinos Stars Africa in Gambia. Few expected much from the midfielder at first. Under the regulations, he could only play for head coach Vincent Kompany's first team, with no chance to gain experience in the youth teams or Bayern's second team in the Regionalliga.

According to a report, Kompany pushed for Ndiaye's signing after the youngster impressed him in Bayern's friendly against Grasshoppers. The Belgian then handed him a surprise Bundesliga debut as early as April and gave him four appearances before the end of the season.

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"I want to play at the highest level and represent Senegal one day," Ndiaye told Bayern's magazine in early May, speaking about his hopes of playing for his home country's national team. Just four weeks later, he made his debut in a friendly against the USA. Then came an equally surprising World Cup call-up and an appearance in the knockout match against Belgium at the tournament in North America.

The contract Bayern Munich gave Bara Sapoko Ndiaye as a reward

"Bara Ndiaye's journey is absolutely extraordinary. We have all been surprised and impressed by how quickly everything has happened for him," Jochen Sauer, Bayern Munich's director of development, told SPOX in October. Bayern handed him a contract running until 2031 during the summer break and paid a transfer fee reportedly worth between three and four million euros.

But things have turned just as quickly for Bara Sapoko Ndiaye. So far this season, he has played three minutes in the cup match in Osnabrück, coming on with the game already decided at 4-1. He has also missed out on Kompany's matchday squad twice. Kompany has yet to explain why the highly rated prospect is so far down the pecking order.

With Bayern facing Arsenal, Freiburg, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid between now and early November, a return to the side in the coming weeks looks unlikely. Draws against Augsburg and Viking Stavanger threatened a mini-crisis before the emphatic win over RB. Kompany now needs his stars to make a statement against Arsenal in the Champions League too. Ndiaye is unlikely to get an easy ride.

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Whether the teenager can offer Bayern Munich anything on the pitch beyond the story of his rapid rise remains unclear. He started twice towards the end of last season. Bayern were 3-0 down at half-time in Mainz and trailed bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim 2-1 at the break in their home match.

"The toughest possible test for a young player," Kompany said of the youngster after the Mainz match. The coach did not say Ndiaye had failed it, but his playing time this season suggests he has yet to convince him.

What next for Bara Sapoko Ndiaye?

To develop, Ndiaye needs minutes at a high level. He is not getting them at Bayern Munich, so those in charge can and must consider a loan move in the winter.

Could another Bundesliga club take him on, or will Ndiaye have to take a step back to move forward in the long term? At 18, playing "at the highest level" is the only dream he has yet to fulfil.