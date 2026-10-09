'Big Premier League club want to sign Frenkie de Jong this winter'

Frenkie de Jong is attracting interest from Chelsea, according to the Spanish Diario SPORT. The newspaper says the midfielder's future at FC Barcelona is uncertain, and Chelsea want to take advantage.

De Jong has been under contract at FC Barcelona since 2019 after joining from Ajax for €86 million.

Since then, he has made almost 300 appearances for the club's first team and earned the captain's armband.

Last summer, he suffered a knee injury during the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Barça's doctors wanted to operate, but De Jong opted for conservative treatment.

His knee is now doing well and he returned to training on the pitch last Tuesday. Even so, it will still be a long time before the 29-year-old midfielder plays another match for the club.

Meanwhile, his place in the starting XI has become highly uncertain, SPORT writes. Rodri's immediate impact, the development of Marc Bernal and the excellent form of Pedri, Fermín Lopez and Dani Olmo make it difficult for him to return straight to the starting line-up.

Chelsea want to offer De Jong a way out. The London club see the Dutchman as the ideal successor to Enzo Fernández, who has departed for Manchester City. They want to make their move as soon as De Jong does lose his starting place.