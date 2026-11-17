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Two convincing wins from two games have secured Germany top spot in their Nations League group ahead of the Netherlands after all. Here are the winners and (minor) losers of Klopp’s second international camp.

Jürgen Klopp could barely hide his grin on Monday evening. Why would he? At Berlin's Olympiastadion, his team thrashed their arch-rivals from the neighbouring country 5-0 .

If the new Germany coach keeps winning like this, the match may go down in German football history as the moment a new national team began to excite fans again.

Klopp told ARD on Monday that he had already been “instantly smitten” with his 44-man, extra-large squad during his first spell with the players as Germany coach. Now he called them a “very special group” after convincing wins over Serbia and the Netherlands. He has “wonderful footballers, great characters” in his team: “The lads are still surprising themselves, too.”

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“Everyone,” Klopp added, “goes home with a smile.” Perhaps not quite everyone. While the second international camp produced plenty of clear winners, some players return to their clubs as minor losers.

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Loser: Felix Nmecha has little reason to celebrate for now

Debate over Felix Nmecha's highly controversial celebration has dominated the Borussia Dortmund midfielder's past few days. He displayed it again after scoring twice in the Bundesliga match against SV Elversberg on the weekend before the international break.

The BVB fan and supporters’ department , the Black and Yellows through Hans-Joachim Watzke , and the German Football Association then called on him, with varying degrees of directness, to distance himself clearly from the “The King’s Return” campaign that Nmecha had supported and from the evangelical network “Ballers in God”. Critics accuse the network, among other things, of condemning abortion as “Satan’s plan”, and regard it as homophobic and hostile to queer people.

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Nmecha eventually complied. He published a statement of his own reiterating that he had not intended his gesture to draw attention either to himself or to any organisation. He is also said to have promised Borussia Dortmund and the German Football Association that he would stop using the controversial celebration altogether in future and express his faith in another way instead.

Whether any of this influenced Jürgen Klopp's decision to bench the midfielder against both Serbia and the Netherlands, giving him only a nine-minute cameo, is pure speculation. It seems unlikely. Nmecha may, though, have lost considerable standing among German football fans during the international break, and possibly his regular place in the national team too.

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In fairness, Nmecha himself had little chance to prevent that. As mentioned, he played only nine minutes against the Serbs on Friday evening. The midfield trio of Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Florian Wirtz, meanwhile, played with verve. All three impressed in both games (more on that below) and are likely to sit ahead of Nmecha in Klopp's pecking order for now. The same apparently goes for Tom Bischof, who excelled during the previous camp and got a little over half an hour against Serbia and the Netherlands.

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Loser: Yann Aurel Bisseck becomes the fifth wheel under Klopp

In the 1-0 defeat by Greece at the end of September, the Inter Milan centre-back was one of the few bright spots in a poor Germany side . That gave him a good chance of starting against Serbia and the Netherlands, especially with Borussia Dortmund's Waldemar Anton, a prominent rival, absent through injury.

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Klopp appears to favour other players for now. Against Serbia, Malick Thiaw started in central defence alongside Jonathan Tah, who impressed in both games (more on that below). Thiaw did a solid job, as he had in the first meeting with the Eastern Europeans and in the 0-0 draw with Greece. The Germany coach particularly values the Newcastle United player's vertical passing and his height of 1.94 metres, which helped against the Serbs' long-ball play and physical approach.

Bisseck could, in theory, play on the right of the back four, but that route looks blocked too. SC Freiburg's Philipp Treu is clearly Klopp's preferred choice there. The Germany coach has also spoken enthusiastically in recent weeks about Stuttgart's Finn Jeltsch, who finally made his Germany debut against the Netherlands and, like Bisseck, can play on the right or in the centre of the back four.

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Lennart Karl a loser after a remarkable Germany debut

Like Felix Nmecha, Lennart Karl has drawn attention in recent weeks less for his fine dribbles, eye-catching goals and performances, although his form was clearly improving before the international break, than for events off the pitch over which he had little control .

Bayern figurehead Uli Hoeneß told BR in an in-depth conversation in early November that Karl, still only 18, should present himself a little more humbly in public . “I think I’ve played a part in 50 per cent of his goals over the past few days, after somebody said something about his private life. We also have a duty to give young players a bit of guidance,” Hoeneß said.

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Karl at least made a brief appearance for Germany against the Netherlands, having spent the entire Serbia game on the bench. Klopp stressed that this had nothing to do with the youngster's willingness to play. He had simply chosen other players .

Karl was “a wonderful young lad. We’re all a bit different in one respect or another. He trained really, really well, is fully integrated into the team and didn’t play today because someone who can also play football rather well played in that position,” said the Germany coach. The Bayern Munich player still has a key role in Klopp's plans.

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Karl's main rival on the right wing, Brajan Gruda, played so well on his debut against Serbia that Klopp also brought him on against the Netherlands. Gruda impressed again: with two assists and a goal in the 5-0 win over the Dutch, he was once more the outstanding player. That won't make things any easier for Karl in the near future. Florian Wirtz appears to have the central position sewn up, too.

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Winners: Jürgen Klopp's new wing pairing impress beyond attack

Karl got “only” eight minutes against the Netherlands despite his improving form at Bayern. Germany, meanwhile, may have found a new wing pairing.

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Brajan Gruda dazzled against both Serbia and the Netherlands, to Karl's disadvantage. Finally free of injury when the senior national team called, the RB Leipzig attacker made a remarkable start.

After his stunning goal and immaculate performance against Serbia , Klopp even felt sorry for his opposite number . He may feel the same about Jurrien Timber and Ian Maatsen after Gruda's display against the Netherlands. Gruda scored and supplied two superb assists, an outside-of-the-foot chipped pass to Wirtz and a pinpoint free-kick to Schlotterbeck. Neither defender could get to grips with him.

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The final Nations League group games could mark the start of a major Germany career if Gruda can stay free of injury long-term. The Leipzig player looks certain to start on the right wing in the quarter-final next March.

Derry Scherhant was already one of the big winners of the new Klopp era after his performances against Serbia and Greece in early October. He reinforced that status against the Netherlands with a display that thrilled at times in his former home ground, Berlin's Olympiastadion.

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The 24-year-old scored a stunning opener and struck the post to set up the final goal in the emphatic win. His surging dribbles repeatedly drew murmurs of anticipation around the stadium. It was “satisfying” to prove wrong his former critics, who thought he would have a career in the “Regionalliga” at best, Scherhant said afterwards.

Scherhant still struggled to combine directly with the left-backs behind him, Nathaniel Brown and Maximilian Mittelstädt. Brown looked visibly frustrated on several occasions against the Netherlands. But they can work on that in training.

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Scherhant looks set to play a key role under Klopp in the Nations League quarter-final, provided he keeps performing for SC Freiburg and stays free of injury.

High-profile rivals to the new wing pairing will have to wait their turn. They include Said El Mala, who, like Karl, got only four minutes to show what he could do and is among the minor losers, Bacelona's Karim Adeyemi and Brentford's Kevin Schade. Klopp was impressed by more than Scherhant and Gruda's attacking skills.

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“Both of them can play, good heavens,” Klopp said, adding pointedly: “But the work they put in, and had to put in today – it’s immense. And that’s what makes a team in the end. Others can play football too. But ultimately it comes down to the passion and effort you put into it.”

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Winners: Joshua Kimmich and Aleks Pavlovic, as Klopp learns from a crucial Nagelsmann mistake

“Passion and effort” also describe Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joshua Kimmich on the pitch, even before you consider their outstanding footballing ability.

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The well-drilled Bayern duo impressed against both Serbia and the Netherlands. Klopp is unlikely to repeat one of Julian Nagelsmann's biggest mistakes by breaking up the Bayern partnership in central midfield again.

Over the years at Bayern Munich, Pavlovic and Kimmich have developed an excellent understanding. Their partnership has become less predictable, too, as Pavlovic now carries the ball forward more often, as he did against the Netherlands, and can create clear-cut chances with incisive forward passes that lead to goals, as he did against Serbia . His pass to Kai Havertz before Wirtz's goal for 2-0 was exceptional.

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Klopp also praised Kimmich and Pavlovic on ARD after the game for analysing the Netherlands' approach themselves and “finding good adjustments” . Germany's central midfield lacked balance and adaptability, particularly at the World Cup, when Nagelsmann moved Kimmich to the right and paired Pavlovic with Felix Nmecha.

That decision ultimately hurt both players badly . Apart from the comfortable opening win over Curaçao and, in Nmecha's case, the second group game against Ivory Coast, both had dreadful World Cups by their standards.

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The performances against Serbia and the Netherlands should end any discussion about whether Germany can do without Kimmich, which Klopp had already dismissed as nonsense . Nmecha and Tom Bischof offer high-quality alternatives. Angelo Stiller, Anton Stach and Mika Baur may also get another chance. But after these days in mid-November, Klopp's midfield axis looks settled for now.

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Winner: Philipp Treu delivers again at right-back for Klopp

Klopp has also solved a problem that troubled his predecessors: right-back. Philipp Treu has become indispensable in a remarkably short time . When Klopp first called up the Freiburg player, the 59-year-old was puzzled by the surprise it caused.

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“In Germany, we talk about not having any right-backs. Philipp Treu must be asking himself: ‘Huh? What are they talking about?’” Klopp mused at the time. Treu has since vindicated that view and, over his five international appearances to date, convinced ordinary German football fans too.

Against Serbia and the Netherlands, Treu again showed his reliability in defence and attack, along with what Klopp demands from all his players: unwavering desire and effort. He tries to disrupt opponents as soon as they receive the ball and tackles aggressively. His understanding with Gruda already worked well at times in attack. Treu sometimes overlapped to give the team extra width. At other times, he moved inside when Gruda occupied the wing.

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Even Klopp would probably not call Treu world-class. But his strengths already make him the best and most proven option on the right, and he could prove an outstanding find in the long term.

“At certain moments, we needed to meet people who enable you to take the next step. And if I could be that person for Philipp, I’d be very pleased,” Klopp said back in September. He may have been right.

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Winner: Jonathan Tah is indispensable to Klopp, unlike at Bayern Munich

Unlike at right-back, Klopp has plenty of options in central defence, with Yann-Aurel Bisseck currently the chief casualty. Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Waldemar Anton and Malick Thiaw are all in contention, along with the young Jeltsch, a versatile player who can also play out wide thanks to his pace.

Tah can consider himself a winner of the recent games against Serbia and Germany. Schlotterbeck surprisingly spent the Serbia game on the bench, with Thiaw playing in his place because of his aerial ability, according to Klopp. Tah, by contrast, played the full 90 minutes in both matches.

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He conceded the free-kick before Serbia's goal to make it 3-1, but the centre-back, who has struggled somewhat at Bayern recently , still appears indispensable to Klopp. The 30-year-old no longer has an undisputed place at Bayern. Min-jae Kim has put him under pressure with strong performances, while Tah has looked uncertain and sluggish at times, often resorting to fouls in the crucial one-on-one duels in Kompany's system.

As a result, Tah spent the full 90 minutes on the bench for the big Bundesliga games against RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. In the Champions League, he played 45 minutes against Arsenal only because Kim had to come off carrying a knock.

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Under Klopp, though, Tah remains a regular starter despite not being in top form. If he returns to his best, he and Schlotterbeck are likely to form the first-choice pairing, as they did under Nagelsmann. He certainly has the Germany coach's trust: Tah has played the full 90 minutes in all four matches for which he was in the squad.

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