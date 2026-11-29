Share Follow GOAL on Google

The Premier League Match Centre have issued an official statement explaining why no penalty was awarded for Viktor Gyokeres' clear handball in stoppage time of Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Advertisement

It happened in stoppage time. Manchester City took a corner, Josko Gvardiol rose to meet it and his header struck the hands of Viktor Gyokeres inside the penalty area. City's players screamed for a penalty, not least because Gyokeres had stopped a ball that was heading into the net.

VAR stepped in to review it, with the referee speaking to the VAR room to check for an offence. The officials judged that Gyokeres' arm was in a natural position as he tried to deal with the ball, and waved play on.

The Premier League Match Centre wasted no time defending the call. Its statement read: "The referee's call of no penalty to Manchester City for a potential handball by Gyokeres was checked and confirmed by VAR."

A written transcript of the conversation between the referee and his VAR followed.

Advertisement Advertisement

Referee John Brooks said: "It's possibly hit a hand. I don't think it's deliberate." VAR Darren England replied: "It's the left hand, the left hand, tucked in."

Related Topics

Not everyone bought it. Several key figures rejected the explanation, among them former Arsenal player Ian Wright, who asked: "Did they even see the right hand?"

Brooks had a tough job all match. Jurrien Timber controversially escaped a red card after allegedly pulling Jeremy Doku's hair.

Advertisement

The handball, though, proved the decisive moment, as Arsenal held on for a draw after twice falling behind at the Emirates Stadium.

Thrilling draw between Arsenal and Manchester City

Arsenal and Manchester City shared a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening in the 12th round of the Premier League. Four goals and several twists later, both sides had to settle for a point apiece in the title race.

Advertisement

Both teams started at a high tempo and shared control in the first half, though City carried the greater threat to the hosts' goal. Each side scored before the break. It finished 1-1 at half-time.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 34th minute. Josko Gvardiol's low cross found him inside the penalty area, and he controlled the ball before finishing past goalkeeper David Raya.

Advertisement

Arsenal hit back quickly. Kai Havertz equalised in the 40th minute after Christos Tzolis crossed into the box and Mikel Merino headed it down for the German striker, who fired home to bring the match level.

City were dangerous again straight after the restart and restored their lead in the 48th minute through Enzo Fernandez. The move started with a superb individual effort from Moroccan star Ayoub Bouaddi, who won the ball from Martin Odegaard in midfield and drove past Noni Madueke before playing a precise pass to his Argentine team-mate. Fernandez beat Raya.

Advertisement

Arsenal kept turning the screw on Manchester City's defence. They threatened Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal several times as the visitors dropped deeper, and in the 83rd minute Jurrien Timber scored the Gunners' equaliser.