According to a report by The Athletic, Los Blancos have contacted Leipzig to speak to the Bundesliga club's officials about Diomande. Real are actively trying to lure the 19-year-old to the Bernabeu, it says.

Skymeanwhile report that the Spanish runners-up have already made an initial offer. It is said to have been worth a base fee of 90 million euros plus 10 million euros in bonus payments, taking the total package to 100 million euros. Leipzig, however, are said to have politely declined.

If Brahim Diaz leaves Real Madrid, that could give the pursuit fresh momentum. The Morocco international is considered a candidate for sale, and Diomande would be a high-calibre replacement in attack.

Yet a move for the Ivory Coast international this summer is a mammoth task. Leipzig do not want to let Diomande go after just one year, and the Saxony club are said to have rejected an offer from Liverpool worth around 100 million euros in total, similar to Real's current one. Anyone wanting to sign Diomande will likely have to pitch an offer in the region of 130 million euros.

PSG were recently considered favourites in the battle for Yan Diomande

So far, not even Paris Saint-Germain have been prepared to spend that kind of money. The Champions League winners hold major interest in Diomande and had recently been considered the top favourites to sign him. If Real really get serious and keep bidding, it would bring fresh movement to the tug-of-war over the skilful young dribbler.

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Diomande is still under contract at Leipzig until 2030. RB would probably like to offer the Ivorian a new deal on improved terms to boost the chances of him staying. Last summer, Leipzig paid a transfer fee of 20 million euros to CD Leganes, and Diomande made a flying start to his first Bundesliga season.

He managed 15 goals and 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. At the World Cup, Diomande was then a regular starter for Ivory Coast and recorded one assist in four tournament appearances. Norway knocked the Ivorians out in the round of 32, edging them 2-1 thanks to Erling Haaland and company.