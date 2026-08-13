Luca Zidane, the goalkeeper of Spain's Leganes, praised his experience with the Algeria national team and his participation in the 2026 World Cup, held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Speaking to Cadena SER radio, Luca said: "It was a wonderful experience. It is the best thing any footballer can go through."

Still, the 28-year-old carries some regret about how his side fared in the tournament.

"We were hoping to reach the advanced stages, but Switzerland knocked us out, and things did not go as we had planned," he explained. "I will keep this memory from the World Cup."

Algeria bowed out at the round of 32, beaten 2-0 by Switzerland at BC Place stadium in the Canadian city of Vancouver.

One moment stood out above the rest. "The match against Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, was difficult," he said. "When you play against one of the best players in history, it is extremely hard."

That taste of the highest international level will enrich the career of the new Leganes player, who now turns his focus to the coming season in Spain.

The goalkeeper did not shine remarkably during the tournament. Now he wants to nail down his place at club level and go on guarding Algeria's goal in the tournaments ahead.